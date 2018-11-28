Criminal charges pending in connection with fatal Provo house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVO, Utah -- Investigators will release new details later Wednesday about a fatal house fire that occurred in Provo in June, and criminal charges are pending.

Provo Fire & Rescue will release details about the origin, cause and circumstances of the fire at 3 p.m. Wednesday at a press conference.

Ina press release the department states criminal charges are also pending in the case and will be announced at Wednesday's event.

The fire claimed the life of 48-year-old Donna Clegg, who was trapped inside the home near 300 West Center Street when the fire broke out on June 1.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.