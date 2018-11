Please enable Javascript to watch this video

U.S. Food and Drug Administration scientists found high levels of heavy metals such as lead and nickel in some Kratom products, following field investigations, the agency said Tuesday.

The FDA has been clamping down on the substance, which some consumers and marketers say help reduce symptoms of opioid withdrawal. The FDA, however, says Kratom has similar effects to narcotics such as opioids and has resulted in dozens of deaths.