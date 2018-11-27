× Syracuse Police identify man killed in Clinton PD parking lot

CLINTON, Utah — Syracuse Police have released the identity of a man who was killed Sunday after he allegedly called 911 while parked at the Clinton Police Department with multiple firearms in his car.

The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Allen Scott Culpepper, of Clinton.

According to a press release from Syracuse PD, at 11 a.m. Sunday, Clinton Police officers were dispatched to a 911 hangup call, where an emotionally distraught individual was in the back parking lot of the Clinton City Police Department.

Officers that were in the station were able to respond promptly to the scene, Behm said. The man allegedly had multiple firearms within his reach in the car.

“Clinton Officers engaged in crisis negations with the man for over three hours, but he refused to surrender all the firearms,” Behm wrote.

During the incident, an officer from the Syracuse Police Department that was assisting Clinton police officers in the call fired shots, Behm stated. It was not explicitly stated in the press release that the Syracuse officer killed the suspect.

“The deceased man had prior suicidal call history with Clinton Police,” the news release from Syracuse Police said.

Due to the fact that a Syracuse officer fired their weapon, Behm said that the Davis County Critical Incident Investigative Protocol was implemented and was handling the investigation.

The officer who fired the shot has been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with the Davis County Critical Incident Investigative Protocol.

Other details about the shooting and the events surrounding it are still under investigation.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK. Utahns can also visit Hope4Utah and the Suicide Prevention Resource Center for additional resources. You can also download the SafeUT app for instant, confidential crisis services. In an emergency, dial 911.