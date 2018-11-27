Police ask for help locating missing, endangered man from Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah — Police are asking for help as they search for a Millcreek man who is considered missing and endangered.

Unified Police said 66-year-old Robert Taylor was last seen near his home near 800 East Rowley Drive in Millcreek.

The man suffers from dementia and has limited mobility, police said, adding he generally walks with two canes.

Taylor was last seen around 10 p.m. Monday night, and Tuesday morning police were searching the area with the assistance of K-9 officers.

UPD, WVC K9 searching for missing elderly man with dementia in Millcreek, last seen 10 pm last night.

The man is pictured below and is described as a male who stands 5-feet, 7-inches tall and who weighs 165 pounds.

Anyone who sees the man is asked to contact their local police department. UPD’s non-emergency line is 801-743-7000.