Odyssey Dance Theatre presents its own version of a holiday classic

Odyssey Dance Theatre will present its own version of the Holiday Dance Classic - The Nutcracker!

Rave reviews from across the globe, for the sixth year, ODT brings this production to life in the present day, with the original Tchaikovsky score re-imagined and arranged in a pop/hip-hop style!

Imagine Clara as the young lady whose imagination is inspired by the technological advances of today and is drawn into her smartphone to a magical world where Drosselmeyer drives a DeLorean, the soldiers are actually robots, and the gangsta mice have a hip-hop swagga.

If you've been to one too many Nutcrackers, then this is the one you will want to see--re- imagined, updated, and a visual feast full of surprises.

The show runs December 12-22, 2018 at Kingsbury Hall.

Go to odysseydance.com for ticket, discounts and show information. It is as only Odyssey Dance Theatre can create - The ReduxNut-Cracker!