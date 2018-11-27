“My Heart Challenge” proves to be a life-changing event for 14 teachers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2018 Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute's My Heart Challenge has ended. It was a memorable, and life-changing event for the 14 high school teachers throughout the Salt Lake Valley who worked to become more heart healthy as part of the competition.

During the 100 day challenge, teachers received individual coaching and counseling from heart experts at Intermountain Medical Center's Heart Institute - including exercise specialists, dietitians, counselors and cardiologists - to help them make positive, long-lasting healthy changes to their lives.

The teachers will learn who won the event at a My Heart Celebration luncheon at Intermountain Medical Center on December 5.

For Murray High School teacher and athletic director Keeko Georgelas, the 2018 My Heart Challenge has been a great experience and a wake-up call to improve his health. He's so grateful for the program that he's hosting a fundraiser dinner with proceeds going to the Intermountain Medical Center heart transplant unit. The menu will be a heart-healthy Mediterranean dinner on November 30 at 2:30 p.m. at Murray High School. The cost is $20.

For more information please visit: myheartchallenge.org.