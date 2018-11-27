“My Heart Challenge” proves to be a life-changing event for 14 teachers

During the 100 day challenge, teachers received individual coaching and counseling from heart experts at Intermountain Medical Center's Heart Institute - including exercise specialists, dietitians, counselors and cardiologists - to help them make positive, long-lasting healthy changes to their lives.
The teachers will learn who won the event at a My Heart Celebration luncheon at Intermountain Medical Center on December 5.
For Murray High School teacher and athletic director Keeko Georgelas, the 2018 My Heart Challenge has been a great experience and a wake-up call to improve his health. He's so grateful for the program that he's hosting a fundraiser dinner with proceeds going to the Intermountain Medical Center heart transplant unit. The menu will be a heart-healthy Mediterranean dinner on November 30 at 2:30 p.m. at Murray High School. The cost is $20.
For more information please visit: myheartchallenge.org.