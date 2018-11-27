Layton Police ask for help identifying man who robbed gas station at gunpoint

LAYTON, Utah — Layton Police are asking for help identifying a man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

Police posted a photo from the robbery, which they said occurred at a Chevron at 1508 North Highway 89 in Layton Tuesday morning.

The suspect is pictured in the photo below and is described by police as a white male believed to be 20 to 25 years old who stands 6-feet tall. The man has an average build.

The man may have left in a white SUV after the crime.

“If anything about him looks familiar, please contact us,” Layton Police stated.

Tipsters can contact the department on their Facebook page or by calling 801-497-8300 and referencing incident #18-18711.