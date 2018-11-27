Clerk held at gunpoint during robbery at Blue Boutique in Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Police are looking for a man who held a clerk at gunpoint during a robbery at Blue Boutique in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Police said the robbery occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Monday at the Blue Boutique at 1154 South 300 West.

Police said a man entered the store and held a gun on the clerk while directing her to walk to the back of the store to retrieve money for him. He forced a second clerk to lay on the ground as he carried out the robbery.

The man took a small amount of cash before fleeing the scene, and Det. Greg Wilking of SLC PD said he is considered armed and potentially dangerous.

"They're generally very desperate people that are probably drug dependent," Wilking said. "We've found that most people who carry out these robberies have a drug history, have a drug problem, and so that adds a whole dynamic to it that makes it even more scary."

The suspect is described as a Latino male who stands 5-feet, 4-inches tall. He has brown hair and a very thick mustache.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police at 801-799-3000.