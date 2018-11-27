Armed robbery at Blue Boutique in Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- New surveillance video is providing a closer look at the suspect in an armed robbery at the Blue Boutique at 1154 South 300 West.

“She goes to greet him, thinking it’s just a regular customer. He comes back right here, and then he grabs her by her shawl and pulls her out,” said Siobhan Morrissey, the store manager at that location.

On the video you can see a masked man force one employee out of a backroom.

“He does have a screwdriver, and at this point he’s walking behind her and has it in her back,” said Morrissey.

He notices a second employee and tells her to lay on the ground. Both women complied and the suspect escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police say the women did everything right.

“Best thing to do is comply with that and be a good witness for us,” said Detective Greg Wilking with the Salt Lake City Police Department.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 5’4’’ tall with brown hair and a thick mustache.

“They’re looking for crash. They are generally very desperate people who are probably drug dependent,” said Detective Wilking of most robbery suspects they arrest.

This suspect is still on streets, leaving the people working at the Blue Boutique looking over their shoulders.

“They’re doing a double take with every single customer that walks through the door," Morrissey said, "just to make sure he doesn’t come back."

You can see the entire surveillance video here:

