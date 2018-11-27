3 Tips and a Recipe to Help Your Family Achieve Important Health Goals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After Thanksgiving is when we might begin to give in to an unhealthy diet. But Katie Reed, a mommy blogger with four kids, from 10 months to 10 years old, says this is the time to stick to your health goals! She breaks some important goals down by age group, and leaves us with a healthy recipe the whole family will love!

Babies:

● Yes, even babies like my little one can have nutritional goals!

● My #1 tip for parents of infants is to get them started on a probiotic as soon as possible.

● Studies have shown that probiotics, like Evivo, have a helpful bacteria called B. infantis which helps baby build a better immune system.

● Evivo can be found at http://www.Evivo.com.

Kids:

● My #1 tip is to work on sneaking vegetables into foods whenever/wherever possible.

● High fiber vegetables help nurture good gut health and the good bacteria in the gut.

Parents:

● My #1 tip for parents is to set a goal of NOT eating your kid`s leftovers.

● I think this is something a lot of parents do without realizing it - but it can really add up, particularly when you are picking off their plate after you`ve finished yours.

● Make it a hard rule and keep each other accountable.

Family Recipe:

● Butternut squash mac & cheese is the perfect holiday-time meal that both parents and kids will love.

● This is a great way to sneak more vegetables in for everyone - plus, it`s super simple to make and only takes about 30 minutes.

● For more family tips, this full recipe, or to connect with me, please visit my blog, www.amotherthing.com.

Cheesy Butternut Squash Pasta

Ingredients

○ 1 cup butternut squash- diced

○ ½ cup melting cheese

○ ¼ cup parmesan cheese

○ ½ cup vegetable stock

○ ½ cup milk

○ 1 tsp dried parsley

○ Salt and pepper to taste

○ 4 cups cooked pasta

Preparation

1. Peel and cube squash, boil for 7-8 minutes and pulse cooked squash in food processor

2. Combine squash, vegetable stock, and milk in pot on medium heat for 10 minutes- stir frequently

3. Add cheeses and parsley, heat until cheeses melt (about 6-7 minutes)

4. Mix in cooked pasta and serve

Find out more at www.amotherthing.com.