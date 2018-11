Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's nothing more fun that a little Christmas makeup glam. Muchacha Mary joined us with three holiday beauty looks to try this season.

Guilded gold eyes with nude lips Bold braid with faux hair and a big broach with bold lips Glitter hair parts with soft, pretty makeup

You can find more from Mary at www.muchachamary.com/blog or on Instagram @MuchachaMary.