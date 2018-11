Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — 121 candidates for naturalization became U.S. citizens Monday at the Utah State Capitol.

The new citizens come from 42 countries. They took their oaths of allegiance Monday morning.

"It means everything. It means I can be part of this community. I can now vote. I can raise an opinion," said Oscar Francom, one of the new U.S. citizens.

State Representative Greg Hughes said he hopes everyone can witness a naturalization ceremony at least once in order to feel closer to those who came before.