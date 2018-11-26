You still have time to nominate someone for the ’12 Cars of Christmas’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 13 is excited to support Master Muffler's '12 Cars of Christmas Giveaway'.

12 vehicles will be given away to someone in need of reliable transportation. The cars are being worked on by mechanics at Master Muffler to make sure they're in excellent shape for the recipients. In addition, Master Muffler will maintain them for a year after the giveaway.

If you know someone in need of reliable transportation, nominate them at: MasterMuffler.net. Be sure to submit your nomination before December 13th.