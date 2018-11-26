What these 4 Types of Gift Wrap say about Your Gift

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What does your choice of gift wrap say about your gift? Jessie Shepherd, Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor, says your choice of trim can make or break how your gift is received.

Nice bow & thick paper

The gift is thought to have more value; both financial & emotional. Grocery bag

The gift is seen as undervalued or not thoughtful.

41% of people have used newspaper, tin foil, or a grocery bag to wrap a present before. Child-wrapped present & themed wrapping paper

Best if there is an emotional connection between the gift receiver & child. So know your audience and put yourself in their shoes. Impossibly wrapped gift

It could be funny or frustrating. Again, know your audience and think about what the gift receiver would think.

The takeaway?

- Wrap it! Your gift will already be associated with happy memories if it's wrapped.

- Anticipation is good. They have to abstain from the prize, so it is treasured more.

- Get fancy. Nicely wrapped gifts are associated with higher emotional and financial value due to the additional time put into it.

- Know your audience. Think about how they would like something wrapped.

Find out more at jessiethetherapist.com.