× Washington City Police seek missing man who was last seen Friday

WASHINGTON, Utah — Washington City Police released a photo of a man who went missing Friday after leaving work in St. George.

According to a Facebook post made by the Washington City Police Department, Bownine (Beau) Tsosie, age 39, was reported missing on Sunday by a family member.

Tsosie was last seen Friday when he left his work in the St. George area, police said.

Beau is American Indian and is five-foot-ten and weighs approximately 170 pounds, police said. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

Police stated that they issued an “Attempt to Locate” on Tsosie to “check on his well being.”

If anyone knows where Beau might be, they are encouraged to contact the Washington City Police Department through the Washington County consolidated dispatch center at (435) 634-5730.