Try this New Style of Acrylic Painting

Laura Mortenson with Redd Willow Art is showing us her paint-pouring technique. It's a beautiful, simple, fun new style of acrylic painting that has really taken off lately because it's so simple, fun and addicting to do.

She will be doing paint pouring on site at Simple Treasures Weber Holiday Boutique, and take home kits will be available to purchase as well.

The event runs Nov. 28 , 29, 30 and Dec. 1, 2018 at Golden Spike Events Center in Ogden.

Over 130 booths from local vendors

Find out more at www.simpletreasuresboutique.biz.