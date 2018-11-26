× Timeline released of investigation into fatal accident earlier this year caused by South Salt Lake officer’s killer

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A timeline has been released by officials with the Utah Highway Patrol on the investigation into a fatal accident caused by the suspect who hit and killed a South Salt Lake police officer with his car.

Felix Anthony Calata, 32, of West Valley City, was identified by officials with the Unified Police Department as the driver who struck and killed Officer David Romrell with his vehicle Saturday.

Calata was under investigation for a fatal rollover accident in March, and the family of the victim in that case asked Sunday why he wasn’t behind bars.

A press release made by the Department of Public Safety said that investigators in the accident originally scheduled to screen the case with prosecutors on June 20.

The meeting was rescheduled until Oct. 24, DPS stated. On that day, prosecutors asked investigators to provide more information on the case regarding traffic light sequencing where the accident occurred.

“The requested information was gathered and sent back to prosecutors on November 14,” the press release stated. “The case was scheduled to be rescreened on December 6, 2018.”

A timeline of the investigation can be seen here.

DPS released the following statement on how some cases more time to prosecute, and why Calata had not yet had charges screened against him for the previous accident:

“Each investigation is unique and it is important to note the thorough job DPS agents and troopers do to provide complete investigations each time. The length of our investigations are dependent on the details and circumstances surrounding each case. In this case, DPS investigators were waiting for multiple reports leading up to their meetings with prosecutors. This included a reconstruction report which was complex due to the nature of the crash. Later, traffic light sequencing data was requested by prosecutors.”