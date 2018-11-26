× Second suspect arrested, to be charged with homicide following death of South Salt Lake officer

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A second suspect has been arrested and will be charged with homicide following the death of a South Salt Lake Police officer Saturday.

Jeffery Black, 43, will be charged with “Homicide / Burglary / Obstruction of Justice and more,” the South Salt Lake Police Department said Monday.

Black was one of two individuals involved in a burglary case that resulted in the death of 31-year old Officer David Romrell with the South Salt Lake Police Department.

The second suspect in the incident, identified by police as 32-year-old Felix Anthony Calata of West Valley City, was killed by police after he hit Romrell with his car.

Romrell was transferred to the hospital Saturday, where he died from his injuries.

Initial reports Saturday said that a second suspect was involved, and was located by police K-9 officers after the deadly incident. However, officials with the Unified Police Department said Sunday that the second suspect was released, and would not be charged.

It was unclear at the time of this report if Black was the suspect that was released.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be posted shortly.