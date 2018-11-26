Santa goes underwater at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

DRAPER, Utah — Santa went underwater with the fishes Monday at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, during the “Festival of the Seas.”

The festival, which runs Nov. 27 to Dec. 31, features festive decorations and an “Elf in the Kelp” activity where elves are hidden throughout the aquarium.

“There will also be special guest performances from local choir groups, including Hillcrest High School, Paradigm High School, Corner Canyon High School, Herriman High School, Alta High School Lyrica, and the Skyridge High School Bell Choir,” the aquarium wrote Monday.

