Logan police seek to identify suspect in store theft

LOGAN, Utah — The Logan Police Department released surveillance footage of a suspect Monday who is wanted for allegedly going into a local store, stealing items from a display, and taking off.

Police said in a Facebook post that on Oct. 9, a woman entered a local store, removed “many items” from a display and concealed them on her person.

The woman then left the store without paying for the items, the post stated.

Store security tried to stop the woman from leaving, but police stated she became non-compliant and fled on foot.

Anyone with information on the suspect was asked to call Officer Crotts with the Logan City Police Department at 435-716-9487.

Photos of the suspect can be seen below: