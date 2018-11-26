× Kiss to perform in Utah during final world tour in 2019

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — On their final tour, the popular band Kiss will be headed to Utah, playing at the USANA Amphitheatre.

The “End of the World” world tour will kick off in Vancouver, BC, and go through much of 2019.

Kiss will arrive in Utah on Sept. 14. VIP tickets will go on sale on Nov. 27, and general admission tickets will be on sale starting Dec. 3.

Tickets start at $39.50.

