Gift of Hope: Two children with liver disease get new hope, life from power of organ donation

The power of organ donation helped two beautiful souls, Brycen Mcken and Sophie Hansen.

A childhood disease of the liver that impacts bile ducts can lead to liver malfunction. That disease is something Byrcen and Sophie knew too well.

Sophie was put on the liver transplant list when she was 11-years-old due to the disease. Brycen was put on the transplant list at only four months old.

Both the children were waiting, when they got a life-saving answer from not two, but one organ donor.

Watch the video above to see how both Sophie and Brycen were able to have their lives permanently altered through the power of organ donation.

For information on how to become an organ donor, click here.