Gas leak prompts closure of Wall Ave. in Ogden Monday
OGDEN, Utah — A gas leak in Ogden prompted road closures Monday evening on Wall Avenue, which were expected to last for several hours.
UDOT stated that Wall Ave. was closed to traffic between 25th St. and 26th St.
“This closure is expected to last for several hours,” UDOT said.
Drivers were advised to use Washington Blvd. or other routes to bypass the road closure.
No additional details were given on how the gas leak began or if any buildings were evacuated.
41.223000 -111.973830