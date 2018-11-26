× Gas leak prompts closure of Wall Ave. in Ogden Monday

OGDEN, Utah — A gas leak in Ogden prompted road closures Monday evening on Wall Avenue, which were expected to last for several hours.

UDOT stated that Wall Ave. was closed to traffic between 25th St. and 26th St.

“This closure is expected to last for several hours,” UDOT said.

Drivers were advised to use Washington Blvd. or other routes to bypass the road closure.

No additional details were given on how the gas leak began or if any buildings were evacuated.

Ogden SR-204. Due to a gas leak Ogden City Police has requested that Wall Avenue be closed to all traffic, between 25th Street and 26th Street. This closure is expected to last for several hours. Use Washington Boulevard (US-89) or other alternate routes to bypass this closure. — UDOT Region One (@UDOTRegionOne) November 26, 2018