× Driver in serious condition after colliding with school bus in Cache County

LEWISTON, Utah — A driver was seriously injured Monday after hitting a school bus in Lewiston.

According to Sgt. Lee Perry with the Utah Highway Patrol, the accident occurred near 1700 W. Center St. just before 4 p.m.

No one in the bus was injured, Perry said, but the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the bus was in serious condition.

Perry was unsure which direction the vehicles were traveling in, or how the accident occurred.

Additional details will be posted as they become available.