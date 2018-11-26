Cyber Monday deal at Fat Cats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cyber Monday is a great time to pick up a gift card at Fat Cats. That's because if you buy a $50 gift card, you get $20 for free.

At Fat Cats you can of course find bowling, but there's also an awesome arcade with brand new games.

Don't forget... you can also book your holiday party at Fat Cats but hurry.. they're filling up fast. Corporate Event Planners are standing by to help you book your party. There are new food and buffet items as well.

Go to www.fatcatsfun.com to buy gift cards or to find more information.