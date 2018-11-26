150+ kids dancing in a production of ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A dance production of 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' is bringing 150 kids together for charity.

Natalie's Performing Arts is putting on the production, and all proceeds go directly to The Sharing Place, a non-profit organization in Salt Lake City that provides grief support to children who have experienced the death or loss of a loved one.

The Grinch production is on December 7 at 7:00 p.m. and on December 8 at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. at Farmington High School, 548 West Glovers Lane, Farmington Utah.

In addition to the dance performances, there will also be family entertainment including food trucks, shopping, inflatables, photos with the Grinch and his dog Max and more on December 6th and 7th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and on December 8th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. also at Farmington High School.

For more information, please visit: dancethegrinch.com.