Police: Man dies in Clinton after calling 911, parking in police station with multiple guns in car

CLINTON, Utah — A man was killed Sunday after he allegedly called 911 while parked at the Clinton Police Department with multiple firearms in his car.

According to a press release made by Det., Erin Behm with the Syracuse Police Department, at 11 a.m. Sunday, Clinton Police officers were dispatched to a 911 hangup call, where an emotionally distraught individual was in the back parking lot of the Clinton City Police Department.

Officers that were in the station were able to respond promptly to the scene, Behm said. The man allegedly had multiple firearms within his reach in the car.

“Clinton Officers engaged in crisis negations with the man for over three hours, but he refused to surrender all the firearms,” Behm wrote.

During the incident, an officer from the Syracuse Police Department that was assisting Clinton police officers in the call fired shots, Behm stated. It was not explicitly stated in the press release that the Syracuse officer killed the suspect.

“The deceased man had prior suicidal call history with Clinton Police,” Behm wrote.

Due to the fact that a Syracuse officer fired their weapon, Behm said that the Davis County Critical Incident Investigative Protocol was implemented and was handling the investigation.

The name of the deceased person was not released, pending notification of family members.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK. Utahns can also visit Hope4Utah and the Suicide Prevention Resource Center for additional resources. You can also download the SafeUT app for instant, confidential crisis services. In an emergency, dial 911.