× Police: high speed chase crosses county lines, suspect arrested in Draper

DRAPER, Utah – A man is in custody after leading multiple police agencies on a high-speed pursuit Sunday morning.

According to Sgt. Eric Zeeman, Utah Highway Patrol, the chase started around 8 a.m. in Utah County when a trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that was speeding.

The driver of vehicle drove off, exiting on and off the freeway multiple times before continuing onto northbound I-15.

Police continued to pursue the vehicle, but backed away when they hit the construction zone in Lehi. At that point police said a Department of Public Safety helicopter continued tracking the suspect.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle stopped in a parking lot on 12300 South and Minutemen Drive.

Officers from Utah County and UHP tried to make contact with the suspect when he exited the vehicle with a knife, but the suspect attempted to run off.

Police deployed a taser on the suspect and were able to take him into custody safely.

There are no injuries reported from this incident.

At this time officers do not believe the suspect was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Fox 13 will update this story as more information becomes available.