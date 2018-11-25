× Salt Lake City ‘cat cafe’ saddened after mural vandalized

SALT LAKE CITY — Tinker’s Cat Cafe, a cafe that houses cats that are up for adoption, had its mural vandalized Thanksgiving night, employees said.

The cafe is the first of its kind in the Salt Lake City.

“Tinker’s Cat Lounge is a cat playground full of scratching post items galore, and of course cozy seating areas to snuggle or play with cats,” the cafe wrote on its website. “If you happen to fall in love with a furry friend and would love to adopt them, you can!”

All cats at Tinker’s Cat Cafe are up for adoption through Salt Lake County Animal Services.

Pictures of the graffiti emerged on social media, showing large tags covering up portions of the shop’s mural:

Anyone with information on the graffiti can call the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000.