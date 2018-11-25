× An argument at a Florida Walmart leads to gunfire and a woman is killed

(CNN) — An argument Saturday at a Florida Walmart garden center ended when a man fatally shot his female partner several times, Ocala Police Department spokeswoman Meghan Shay said.

Carli Cronin, 30, died at a hospital, police said.

The “domestic argument” started in the garden center and then the woman went in the store and screamed for help, police said on social media. Employees tried to intervene before the gunfire.

The suspect, David Johnson, 55, fled on a bicycle and was caught at the couple’s house nearby. He had a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was hospitalized, authorities said. He is not expected to survive, police said.

Police told CNN affiliates they were unsure whether the couple was married.

Shay told CNN affiliate WKMG: “Walmart staff did indicate that they do know of this couple because they do shop there regularly.”

The Ocala Fire Department said on Facebook that emergency responders returned to the shooting scene to treat three people. One person, injured while trying to flee the shooting, was taken to a hospital.