American woman dies after going to Mexico for plastic surgery, experiencing complications with anesthesia

DALLAS — A woman who went to Mexico to receive cosmetic surgeries, but fell into a coma due to complications with anesthesia, passed away Saturday, according to her family.

A GoFundMe set up by Angie Avila, Laura Avila’s sister, said that Laura went to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico to get several plastic surgery procedures including a breast implant replacement and a nose job.

Angie said that before the procedures began, Laura experienced major complications from anesthesia that was put in her spine.

“Without knowledge to her fiancé, Laura suffered a cardiac arrest for four minutes,” Angie stated. “She was then placed into a medically induced coma to prevent further damage to her brain that was caused by the complications she experienced during anesthesia.”

Laura was kept in an Intensive Care Unit in Mexico for six days before she was allowed to get back into the United States.

The center where Laura was receiving the surgery was the Rino Center in Ciudad Juarez, Angie stated.

Saturday morning, Angie took to her Facebook page to break the news that Laura passed:

“Today our attorneys in Juarez notified us that Coespris, the Mexican government commission that oversees protection against sanitary risks ordered the closure/suspension of Rinocenter,” Angie wrote on Thursday. “I don’t know for how long.”