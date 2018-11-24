Storage unit buyer allegedly finds $7.5 million in unit he bought for $500

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KSTU) -- A man who bought a storage unit for $500 allegedly found $7.5 million in cash located in a safe inside the unit.

Dan and Laura Dotson of the show "Storage Wars" posted a video to their Facebook page, saying that a woman approached them at an event and told them the story.

The woman said a man bought a storage unit from the Dotsons, and it had a safe in it. When the safe was opened up, Dotson said the man found $7.5 million inside.

An attorney allegedly contacted the person that bought the storage unit, Dan Dotson said, and offered the man $1.2 million for the return of the money.

The man who bought the unit gave back the rest of the money, Dan Dotson stated. The Dotson's then went on to ask their Facebook fans what they would do if they were in that situation.

Multiple news outlets nationwide reported on the finding Saturday. At the time of this report, it was unclear if the original owner of the storage unit or the anonymous buyer had come forward to corroborate the Dotson's story.