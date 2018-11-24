× Salt Lake City’s ‘street without a street’ is a 90-year-old hidden gem —one that homeowners and historians hope to preserve

Debbie Wafford remembers as a child being fascinated by what she and her family called the “street with no street.” The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Every time they would drive to the grocery store, she said, they would catch a glimpse of the one-block subdivision, running east to west between Salt Lake City’s Main and State streets at about 1800 South.

Two rows of cottages surround a large grassy courtyard with sidewalks and trees. With gabled roofs, white trim, diamond-pane windows and rounded front doors, the homes looked ��� at least to a young Wafford — as if Hobbits from a storybook had built a quaint little village in the middle of a city.

