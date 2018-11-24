Officials locate missing 4-year-old boy in Logan
LOGAN, Utah — The 9-1-1 Dispatch Center for Police, Fire, and EMS services in Cache County announced that officials located a missing 4-year-old boy last seen in North Logan.
4-year-old Kyler Barker was last seen in the area of 300 W 1800 N Logan, dispatch officials tweeted Saturday.
Details regarding how Kyler was found were not available at the time of this report.
This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.
41.736980 -111.833836