Officials locate missing 4-year-old boy in Logan

LOGAN, Utah — The 9-1-1 Dispatch Center for Police, Fire, and EMS services in Cache County announced that officials located a missing 4-year-old boy last seen in North Logan.

4-year-old Kyler Barker was last seen in the area of 300 W 1800 N Logan, dispatch officials tweeted Saturday.

Details regarding how Kyler was found were not available at the time of this report.

The Four year old child who was reported missing earlier tonight has been located safe. Thanks to those in the neighborhood who were looking for him. — Logan City Police (@Logancitypolice) November 25, 2018

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.