Officials locate missing 4-year-old boy in Logan

Posted 7:48 pm, November 24, 2018, by , Updated at 08:26PM, November 24, 2018

LOGAN, Utah — The 9-1-1 Dispatch Center for Police, Fire, and EMS services in Cache County announced that officials located a missing 4-year-old boy last seen in North Logan.

4-year-old Kyler Barker was last seen in the area of 300 W 1800 N Logan, dispatch officials tweeted Saturday.

Details regarding how Kyler was found were not available at the time of this report.

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available. 