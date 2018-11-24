× Police: Juvenile shot during Eastern Idaho traffic stop

CHUBBUCK, Idaho — A 16 or 17-year-old boy is recovering in a local hospital after being shot by a Bannock County Sheriff’s deputy.

According to Sheriff Lorin Nielsen with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, officers were performing a traffic stop on a suspect’s car Friday night. It was unclear at the time of this report why the stop was being conducted.

Nielsen said a suspect got out of the car then took off running. He stated it was unclear precisely when the shooting took place.

An 18-year-old man, who was driving the car, was detained and questioned, but no arrests were made, Nielsen said.

The case has since been turned over to 12 officials from the Eastern Idaho Crisis Investigation Team. Nielsen stated that the team was at the scene of the shooting within an hour after it took place.

The sheriff’s deputy who fired his weapon was put on administrative leave.

Nielsen expects the case will be turned over to a prosecutor in a different county. He will also conduct his own internal investigation.

“You can understand the situation is pretty volatile,” Nielsen stated. “A juvenile was involved and deadly force was forced.”