McAdams says Mia Love called him; officially conceded in Utah's 4th Congressional District race

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Congressman-elect Ben McAdams tweeted Saturday, saying his opponent, Republican incumbent Mia Love officially conceded to him.

“Today, I spoke with Rep. Mia Love who called to graciously congratulate me on the outcome of the election,” McAdams wrote. “I thanked her for her service to our state and country. I wish her the best.”

McAdams won the election Tuesday in Utah’s hotly contested 4th Congressional District race with the release of final counts in Salt Lake and Utah counties.

Love had temporarily taken the lead over McAdams, but lost by almost 700 votes.

McAdams has set his sites on what he wishes to accomplish in Washington. While at an “orientation” for newly elected representatives, McAdams signed a letter saying he would not support Nancy Pelosi in becoming Speaker of the House.

“There’s a tremendous amount of work to get done and we need bipartisan unity to do it,” McAdams wrote.