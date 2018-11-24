× DWR officials seek public’s help after deer seen in SLC with arrow in shoulder

SALT LAKE CITY –Utah Division of Wildlife Resources officials are asking for the public’s help locating a deer that was found wandering a Salt Lake City neighborhood with an arrow in its shoulder.

A viewer emailed a photo to Fox 13, saying that she saw the deer Friday in the Oak Hills neighborhood of Salt Lake City. The neighborhood is on the east bench of Salt Lake, near the Bonneville Golf Course.

The resident said it was not the first time she had seen the animal.

Mark Hadley with the DWR said that conservation officers had become aware of the situation, and were doing extra patrols in the area to try and find the deer. Hadley said that once officers see the deer, they will determine if they need to take action to help it.

If the wound is not deep, Hadley said the deer’s body will most likely push the arrow out on its own and continue to heal. If the arrow is deep, officers may have to capture the animal and euthanize it.

Hadley asked members of the public to immediately call local law enforcement if the deer is spotted. Law enforcement officers will contact DWR officers so they can visually asses the deer and see what needs to be done.

An image of the deer can be seen below: