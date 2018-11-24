× Cedar City Police ask for help in search for missing woman

CEDAR CITY, Utah – The Cedar City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered woman.

According to a Facebook post by the Cedar City Police Department, 69-year-old Linda Sue Nielsen has been missing since Friday night.

Police said she was last seen on the south end of 400 East in Cedar City.

Nielsen is described as being 5’3″, 132 lbs, with brown eyes and gray hair. She was also reportedly wearing a hoodie, gray pants and black shoes.

Cedar City Police ask that if anyone has information on her whereabouts to call dispatch at 435-586-9445.