Almost every animal in Murray humane society shelter adopted during Black Friday

MURRAY, Utah — The Humane Society of Utah had every animal but six cats adopted at their “Fall in Love Adoption Special” that took place over Black Friday weekend.

The humane society posted photos of their “almost empty shelter” Saturday and said a total of 140 animals were adopted.

The “Fall in Love Adoption Special” was created to find homes for as many pets as possible during the holiday season. In 2017, the humane society said that 338 pets found new homes during the event.

“All our dog kennels and bunny bungalows are empty now, and we only have six cats left,” the humane society said.

