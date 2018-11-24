× Additional details released after Utah man accidentally shot due to accident involving dog

CORINNE, Utah — Additional details have been released after a man was accidentally shot at a duck club in Corinne Friday.

According to a press release made by Box Elder County Chief Deputy Dale Ward, the victim and another hunter were in a pit blind at the Chesapeake Duck Club in West Corinne at around 4 p.m.

The other hunter had his younger dog with him in the pit blind, Ward said. When the victim stood up to stretch, the dog became excited, “taking it as a signal that something more was taking place,” according to the press release.

The dog attempted to exit the pit and somehow caused the shotgun to discharge, Ward stated. A single round hit the victim in the left forearm, causing “a rather substantial injury.”

Ward said that the victim was loaded into a private vehicle and was being driven to the Brigham City Hospital when the vehicle was intercepted by an ambulance. He was transferred the rest of the way to the hospital in the ambulance.

The victim was stabilized and taken to Mckay-Dee Hospital, where Ward said he was treated and then released.

“More information will be provided as/if it becomes available today,” Ward said. “Investigators are having difficulty establishing contact with everyone involved.”