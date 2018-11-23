× Utah man shot after dog triggers shotgun blast at sports club

CORINNE, Utah — A man was shot after a shotgun was accidentally fired by his dog in Box Elder County Friday afternoon.

According to Dale Ward with the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot after his dog tipped the gun over, or did something else that caused it to fire.

The incident happened at the Chesapeake Duck Club in Corine, Ward said.

The man was struck in the forearm. While law enforcement officials were on the way to the scene of the shooting, Ward stated that civilians began transporting the victim to the hospital.

He was intercepted by an ambulance and taken to Brigham Community Hospital.

He was later transferred to Mckay-Dee hospital and was assumed to be in stable condition, Ward stated.

Additional details were not known at the time of this report, though Ward said that a deputy would work to gather more information from the victim on Saturday.