UDOT assures drivers plows ‘on 24-hour alert’ before expected storm

(KSTU) — UDOT Region One assured drivers that snowplows will be on 24-hour alert following a snow that is expected to bring snow to much of Northern Utah.

“For those concerned, UDOT snowplows are now on 24-hour alert, so travel with confidence,” UDOT said in a tweet Friday. “The roads will be plowed.”

Spotty showers were set to bring rain to northern Utah Friday, and snowfall to the mountains.

That precipitation moving in Friday was expected to become snow early Saturday morning.

Snow will continue Saturday with most valley areas getting accumulations of less than an inch of snow. Benches may see between 2 and 5 inches of snow.

Northern Utah’s mountains will get between 1 and 3 feet of snow between Friday and Saturday.

