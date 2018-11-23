× Two Utah men killed in Oregon, suspect arrested for aggravated murder

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Two men from Utah were killed in Oregon Friday, and a local man was arrested for two counts of aggravated murder following the incident.

According to a press release made by the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, on Friday at about 3 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call of a disturbance.

When officers were en-route to the incident, it was reported that a “firearm was involved,” the press release stated.

Police arrived in the area of the incident and found two deceased males. A male who was involved in the incident, who was later identified as Trevor A. Gilmore, 44, of Grants Pass, Oregon, was detained, the press release stated.

One of the individuals who was killed in the incident was identified as a resident of Utah, the press release said. His next of kin, who reside in Utah, were notified following the incident.

A GoFundMe page set up for the alleged victims of the shooting, identifying them as Chris and Justin, though law enforcement officials had not yet identified the two. The page can be seen here.

The press release stated that Gilmore was arrested for two counts of aggravated murder and one count of unlawful use of a firearm:

It was unclear how the two victims knew Gilmore.