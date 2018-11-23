Storms bringing rain then snow may complicate weekend travel in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Another round of storms will bring more snow to Utah Friday night and through Saturday, and winter storm warnings are in effect for much of the state.

Spotty showers will bring rain to northern Utah Friday with snowfall in the mountains.

Heavier rain will fall Friday afternoon into Friday night, and that precipitation is expected to become snow early Saturday morning.

Snow will continue Saturday with most valley areas getting accumulations of less than an inch of snow. Benches may see between 2 and 5 inches of snow.

Wasatch mountain valleys may see between 5-9 inches of snow while northern Utah's mountains will get between 1 and 3 feet of snow between Friday and Saturday.

The winter weather is expected to affect travel, particularly in canyons and other high elevation areas Friday night and into Saturday.

