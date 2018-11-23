× Salt Lake police release surveillance stills of bank robbery suspect

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department released photos of a man who allegedly robbed a bank near 700 N. Redwood Road Friday afternoon.

According to Lt. Russ Amott with the Salt Lake City Police Department, a man entered the bank near 700 N. Redwood Road at around 3 p.m., approached a teller and handed her a note demanding cash.

The suspect appeared in surveillance footage to be a male wearing a large grey jacket and a green knit hat:

Can you identify this bank robber? This suspect #robbed the Wells Fargo at 700 N Redwood Rd today Anyone with info contact SLCPD pic.twitter.com/a7qTxW6FaS — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) November 24, 2018

The teller complied with the suspect’s request, and the suspect left the area on foot, Amott stated.

No one was injured during the incident. It was unclear if the suspect had a weapon.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000.