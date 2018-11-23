× Salt Lake City department head fired for offensive behavior

SALT LAKE CITY — A top administrator with Salt Lake City was fired earlier this year after an investigation into “offensive behavior” related to sex and religion.

Taylor Stevens of the Salt Lake Tribune reports Gregory Daly was fired October 3 from his position as chief information officer in the Information Management Services department.

The firing came for violating conduct standards related to anti-discrimination and harassment.

The investigation found Daly used inappropriate language, shared jokes with sexual connotations and was “very derogatory” toward members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Visit the Salt Lake Tribune for more on this story.