Police: Mom gave teens marijuana for a ride to Taco Bell, where she paid with counterfeit $100

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A southern Utah mother is facing several charges after police say she gave several juveniles marijuana in exchange for a ride to Taco Bell, where she paid with counterfeit cash.

Police were called to a Taco Bell in St. George Wednesday evening just before 9 p.m., where employees gave the description of a customer who had paid with a counterfeit $100 bill.

Police located that vehicle and made a traffic stop.

The driver, Frank Forsyth, was cited and released for marijuana possession and possession of paraphernalia.

Two juvenile females found in the vehicle were also referred to juvenile court for those same charges.

The teens told police that one of their mothers, Tasha Jennings, had offered them payment in marijuana in exchange for a ride to Taco Bell, and she offered to pay for everyone’s meals. She gave the driver the counterfeit $100 bill.

Police located the woman at a local bar and arrested her for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a counterfeit bill, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.