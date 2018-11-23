× Police investigating bank robbery in Salt Lake City on Redwood Road

SALT LAKE CITY — Dispatch officials confirmed Friday that police were investigating a bank robbery on Redwood Road.

According to Lt. Russ Amott with the Salt Lake City Police Department, a man entered the bank near 700 N. Redwood Road at around 3 p.m., approached a teller and handed her a note demanding cash.

The teller complied with the suspect’s request, and the suspect left the area on foot, Amott stated.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, five-foot-five, wearing a tan jacket, jeans and a knit cap, according to Amott.

No one was injured during the incident. It was unclear if the suspect had a weapon.

Police stated that they had good surveillance footage from the robbery. The bank closed following the incident while police conducted their investigation.

“Watch out for anybody acting suspicious,” Amott said.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000.