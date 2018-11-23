× Northbound I-15 closed following crash involving jackknifed semi, fuel spill

SALT LAKE CITY — I-15 northbound in Salt Lake City closed Friday night after a semi-truck crashed, causing fuel to spill on the highway.

According to Sgt. Brady Zaugg with the Utah Highway Patrol, a semi truck hauling a box trailer jackknifed on northbound I-15.

Zaugg said the truck hit a barrier, then overcorrected and hit another barrier.

The truck’s tanks were ruptured and diesel fuel spilled across the freeway.

Zagg stated that a hazmat team was called out to clean up the fuel.

UDOT tweeted that I-15 northbound was closed. It was not specified when it would reopen.