Mapleton police seek owner of dog, litter of puppies after they were found in cold

MAPLETON, Utah — The Mapleton Police Department took to Facebook Friday night in hopes that a dog and her puppies could be reunited with their owner.

The animals were found on the southwest side of the town, police said. It was unclear how or specifically where the animals were located.

Due to cold temperatures, police said they took the dogs and their mother to a local shelter.

The found animals are pictured below:

Anyone with information on the dogs or their owners were asked to call 801-489-9421.